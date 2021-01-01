Signature Hardware 925341-66 Sheba 66" Free Standing Acrylic Soaking Slipper Tub with Reversible Integrated Drain and Overflow White / Oil Rubbed

Signature Hardware 925341-66 Sheba 66" Free Standing Acrylic Soaking Slipper Tub with Reversible Integrated Drain and Overflow Gracefully curved sides and sleek lines make the Sheba Tub a modern masterpiece. This acrylic tub has a slipper design that makes it comfortable to lean back while you bathe. Enjoy an even more sumptuous experience when you outfit this tub with the additional features available. Select the air tub option to experience the rejuvenating benefits of air jets, or choose the insulation option which ensures consistent warmth during temperature fluctuations. The drain and overflow system is built within the walls of the tub, leaving no pipes exposed. Signature Hardware 925341-66 Features: Covered under Signature Hardware's 25 year limited warranty Formed of two acrylic sheets, the air between acting as thermal insulator Soaking bath tub for a calm bathing experience Installs in a freestanding configuration Reversible drain placement Tub is pre-drilled for an overflow Integrated tub drain with pop-up drain and matching drain cover and overflow plate Signature Hardware 925341-66 Specifications: Overall Height: 28-1/2" (bottom to top of tub) Overall Width: 28" (left to right of tub) Overall Length: 66" (back to front of tub) Basin Length: 44" (left to right of bottom basin) Basin Width: 16" (front to back of bottom basin) Maximum Water Capacity: 42 (gallons) Water Depth: 14-3/4" Freestanding White / Oil Rubbed Bronze Drain