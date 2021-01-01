Signature Hardware 925340-56 Boyce 56" Free Standing Acrylic Soaking Tub with Rear Integrated Drain and Overflow White / White Drain Tub Soaking

Signature Hardware 925340-56 Boyce 56" Free Standing Acrylic Soaking Tub with Rear Integrated Drain and Overflow Treat yourself to a luxurious bath in the Boyce Acrylic Tub. A deep floor and smooth, high walls work together to provide a tranquil and soothing soak. To enhance the pampering experience, add the air tub option, which features strategically placed jets that massage your body. An ideal choice for a beautiful master bathroom, the Boyce delivers the ultimate relaxing retreat. Signature Hardware 925340-56 Features:Covered under Signature Hardware's 25 year limited warrantyConstructed from two 38mm acrylic sheets with the air between acting as thermal insulatorRear drain placementSoaking bath tub for a calm bathing experienceIntegrated tub drain with pop-up drain and matching drain cover and overflow plateSignature Hardware 925340-56 Specifications:Overall Height: 22-1/2" (bottom to top)Overall Length: 55-5/8" (left to right)Overall Width: 29" (back to front)Basin Length: 31-1/2" (left to right of bottom basin)Basin Width: 16-1/2" (back to front of bottom basin)Basin Depth: 17" (bottom to top of basin)Maximum Water Capacity: 38 gallons Freestanding White / White Drain