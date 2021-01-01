From reliant ribbon
Reliant Ribbon 92505W-058-40F Crisscross Glitter Linen 2 Wired Edge Ribbon, 2-1/2 Inch X 10 Yards, Orange
Wired Color : Orange Size : 2-1/2 Inch X 10 Yards Fiber Content : 100% Polyester Ribbon Crisscross Glitter Linen 2 Wired Edge, Orange ; Add some shimmer to your creations with this glittered ribbon! The perfect embellishment for fall or Halloween ptojects. Use it on gift wrap, baskets, or wreaths. The wired edge helps you create beautiful bows that will hold their shape.