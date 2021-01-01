Elegant Lighting 9245G54PW-GT Rosalia 45-Light Three-Tier Crystal Chandelier Finished in Pewter with Smoky Golden Teak Crystals Swarovski Elements

Elegant Lighting 9245G54PW-GT Rosalia 45-Light, Three-Tier Crystal Chandelier, Finished in Pewter with Smoky Golden Teak Crystals Elegant Lighting 9245G54PW-GT Rosalia 45-Light, Three-Tier Crystal Chandelier, Finished in Pewter with Smoky Golden Teak Crystals Elegant Lighting 9245G54PW-GT Features: Base Finish: Pewter with Smoky Golden Teak Crystal Choose from Royal Cut or Swarovski Elements Crystal Types: Royal Cut- a combination of high quality, lead-free, machine cut and polished crystals, and full-lead machine-cut crystals, whose appearance rivals that of a more expensive chandelier crystal Swarovski Elements- An exercise in technical perfection, Swarovski Elements crystal meets all standards of perfection. It is original, flawless and brilliant, possessing lead oxide in excess of 33%. Made in Austria, each facet is perfectly cut and polished by machine to maintain optical purity and consistency Uses (45) 60-Watt Candelabra Base Bulbs (not included) Includes 54 inches of chain/wire for installation Three tier chandelier Product Dimensions: 66"H x 54"W Hanging weight 250 lbs From the Elegant Lighting Rosalia Collection Elegant Lighting, headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, is a premium designer of crystal lighting. Since its inception in the year 2000, Elegant Lighting has made innovative strides in crystal lighting design, that resulted in them becoming the fastest-growing crystal lighting company in the industry. Elegant Lighting actively ensures, throughout every step of production, that the lighting you purchase is a beautiful piece of art, and that it graces your home or business with its sheer perfection. Swarovski Elements Smoky Golden Teak Crystal