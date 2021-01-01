From reliant ribbon

Reliant Ribbon 92382W-750-40F Linen Stockings Wired Edge Ribbon, 2-1/2 Inch X 10 Yards, Natural

Description

Wired Color : Natural Size : 2-1/2 Inch X 10 Yards Fiber Content : 70% Polyester 30% Cotton Ribbon Linen Stockings Wired Edge, Natural ; Give the Holidays a rustic feel with this natural toned ribbon. The printed stockings have just a hint of glitter for your Christmas creations. A wired ribbon is that is perfect for gift wrapping, baskets, wreaths, home décor projects & more.

