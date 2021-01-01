From rayovac
923 Waterproof Hard Case with Padded Dividers and Incorporated TSA Approved Travel Lock Latches Yellow
Best Quality Guranteed. Interior DimensionsL16.6' x W11.3 x H5.4' Exterior DimensionsL18.6' x W14.4' x H6.3' Includes padded divider insert with lid foam Waterproof (IP67 rated), dustproof, shockproof Automatic purge valve equalizes pressure on the inside of the case when travelling NK-7 resin is incredibly impact resistant cases are designed to survive the toughest journey Two Powerclaw (patented) triple action latches equipped with TSA compliant key locks Latches molded in super-tough Nylon to keep the case securely closed Limited lifetime warranty on 923 case 1 year warranty against manufacturing defects on the padded dividers