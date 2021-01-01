Signature Hardware 922461-6-1.8 Isola Thermostatic Shower System with 6" Rain Shower Head and Hand Shower - Rough In Included Chrome Showers Shower

Signature Hardware 922461-6-1.8 Isola Thermostatic Shower System with 6" Rain Shower Head and Hand Shower - Rough In Included The Isola Thermostatic Shower System gives your morning routine style and luxury. Alternate between the Isola's modern slide bar with Hand Shower and the soothing rainfall showerhead. This set delivers reliable water temperatures each time you shower.Signature Hardware 922461-6-1.8 Features:Covered under Signature Hardware's 25 year limited warrantyConstructed from brassShower system includes: ceiling mount shower head, handles, hand shower, hose, shower arm, slide bar, rough-in, valve trim, wall supplySingle function hand shower and hose includedThermostatic cartridge - separate dials control volume and temperature independently3 lever handlesShower head swivelsSingle lever controlsThermostatic technology keeps shower temperature ± 1 degree CelsiusValve Trim Specifications:Valve trim constructed of brass ensuring dependability and longevityValve Trim Height: 11-1/4" (top to bottom)Valve Trim Width: 5-7/8" (left to right)Shower Head Specifications:Shower Head Width: 6" (left to right of the shower head)Shower Arm Reach: "Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minuteHand Shower Specifications:Hand shower constructed of brassFlow Rate: gallons-per-minuteHose Length: 60" Thermostatic Chrome