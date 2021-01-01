From hudson valley lighting
Hudson Valley Lighting 9224 Octavio 8 Light 24" Wide Taper Candle Chandelier Gold Leaf Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Hudson Valley Lighting 9224 Octavio 8 Light 24" Wide Taper Candle Chandelier FeaturesDurable steel construction(8) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulbs required54" of adjustable chain includedCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)UL rated for damp locationsCovered under Hudson Valley Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsFixture Height: 43"Maximum Hanging Height: 98"Width: 24"Depth: 24"Product Weight: 45 lbsChain Length: 54"Canopy Width: 6"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 480 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 8Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Gold Leaf