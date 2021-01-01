From signature hardware
Signature Hardware 922235 Baudette Exposed Wall Mounted Shower with Rainfall Shower Head Chrome Showers Shower Only Traditional
Advertisement
Signature Hardware 922235 Baudette Exposed Wall Mounted Shower with Rainfall Shower Head Signature Hardware 922235 Features: Covered under Signature Hardware's 25 year limited warrantyPremier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useShower System Includes: Shower head, exposed shower trim, and handles2 cross style metal handlesDesigned to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsRough in valve includedShower Head Specifications: Showerhead constructed of brass featuring a rain spray patternShower Head Width: 8" (left to right) Traditional Chrome