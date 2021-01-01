Moen 9220F12 M-DURA Widespread Bathroom Faucet Chrome Faucet Bathroom Sink Faucets Double Handle

Moen 9220F12 M-DURA Widespread Bathroom Faucet Moen 9220F12 Product Features:Faucet body constructed of brassCovered under Moen's 5 year limited commercial warrantyDouble handle operation - handles rest on 1/4 turn valvesMounts in a widespread configuration - 3 holes required with handles completely separate from spoutADA compliantWaterSense CertifiedDesigned for use with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsVandal resistant torque screw to discourage tamperingMoen 9220F12 Technologies / Benefits:WaterSense / Eco-Performance: Moen is making a global difference by partnering with environmental organizations and creating eco-friendly products. WaterSense products feature a flow optimizing aerator; these products use less water without sacrificing performance.Moen 9220F12 Specifications:Overall Height: 5" (measured from counter top to the highest part of the faucet)Spout Height: 4" (measured from counter top to the spout outlet)Spout Reach: 4-1/2" (measured from the center of the faucet base to the center of spout outlet)Mounting Type: WidespreadNumber of Holes Required For Installation: 3Faucet Centers (Distance Between Handle Installation Holes): 8"Flow Rate: 1.2 gallons per minuteMaximum Deck Thickness: 1-1/2"2 handles included with faucet Double Handle Chrome