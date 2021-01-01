From designers fountain
Designers Fountain 92186 Eaton 6 Light 26" Wide Chandelier Satin Copper Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Designers Fountain 92186 Eaton 6 Light 26" Wide Chandelier FeaturesComes with a clear water glass shade(6) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbs requiredRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsCapable of being dimmed UL and CUL rated for dry locationsCovered by a manufacturer 1 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 9-1/2"Maximum Height: 54-1/4"Width: 26"Product Weight: 15.5 lbsCanopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 6-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 360 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 6Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Satin Copper Bronze