Signature Hardware 920938-8-2 Vintage Pressure Balanced Shower System with 8" Rain Shower Head and 3 Body Sprays - Rough In Included Brushed Nickel

Signature Hardware 920938-8-2 Vintage Pressure Balanced Shower System with 8" Rain Shower Head and 3 Body Sprays - Rough In Included Designed with an appreciation for antique style, the Vintage Pressure Balance Shower System has all you need for a modern shower experience. Included in the shower set are a wall shower, ceiling shower and three swivel body sprays, with a three-way diverter to route water between each.Signature Hardware 920938-8-2 Features:Covered under Signature Hardware's 25 year limited warrantyConstructed from brassShower system includes: wall mount shower head, ceiling mount shower head, body sprays, diverter, handles, shower arms, rough-in, valve trim3 adjustable body spraysPressure balanced cartridge - one dial controls both volume and temperature2 lever handlesThe diverter directs water to one spray function at a timeValve Trim Specifications:Valve trim constructed of brass ensuring dependability and longevityValve Trim Height: 7-1/2" (top to bottom)Valve Trim Width: 7-1/2" (left to right)Shower Head Specifications:Shower Head Width: 8" (left to right of the shower head)Shower Arm Reach: "Flow Rate: 2 gallons-per-minute Tub Faucet Conversions Brushed Nickel