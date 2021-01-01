From signature hardware
Signature Hardware 920925-12-2 Vintage Pressure Balanced Shower System with 12" Rain Shower Head and Hand Shower - Rough In Included Brushed Nickel
Signature Hardware 920925-12-2 Vintage Pressure Balanced Shower System with 12" Rain Shower Head and Hand Shower - Rough In Included Indulge in the beautiful lines of the Vintage Shower System, which includes a rainfall showerhead, wall shower and fancy handheld shower. A three-way diverter controls water flow between the three outlets.Signature Hardware 920925-12-2 Features:Covered under Signature Hardware's 25 year limited warrantyConstructed from brassShower system includes: wall mount shower head, ceiling mount shower head, diverter, handles, hand shower, hose, shower arms, slide bar, rough-in, valve trim, wall supplySingle function hand shower and hose includedPressure balanced cartridge - one dial controls both volume and temperature2 lever handlesValve Trim Specifications:Valve trim constructed of brass ensuring dependability and longevityValve Trim Height: 7-1/2" (top to bottom)Valve Trim Width: 7-1/2" (left to right)Shower Head Specifications:Shower Head Width: 12" (left to right of the shower head)Shower Arm Reach: 17-1/2"Flow Rate: 2 gallons-per-minuteHand Shower Specifications:Hand shower constructed of brassFlow Rate: gallons-per-minuteHose Length: 60" Tub Faucet Conversions Brushed Nickel