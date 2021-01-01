Do not mount rail brackets directly onto a drywall surface. Always mount brackets to solid wood, predrilling the holes is advisable to avoid splitting the wood. 92 in. H x 16 in. W Un-Finished Maple Library Ladder Satin Nickel Sliding Hook Ladder Kit with 12 ft. of Rail. Ladder package includes: One sliding hook hardware kit, one 92 in. ready-to-assembled un-finished Maple ladder, three 4 ft. Rails, two rail end stops, six rail brackets, two rail connectors and required fasteners. Unfinished ladder allows you to finish to match other woodwork. Rail height determination: Distance from the floor to the location on the header board where the screw for the rail bracket will be fastened. For the 92 in. ladder the this would be between 88-1/4 in. to 89-1/4 in. Ladder in the stored position (close to the wall/cabinet/bookshelf). Leave at least 2-1/2 in. of clearance between the top of the rail and the ceiling, crown molding or other overhanging protrusions. Ladder in the climbing position, a minimum 1 in. clearance between the top of the rail and any upper cabinet doors is required to be able to open these doors. Weight capacity 300 lbs. Dimensions: Rail Brackets: 1-13/16 in. H x 1-1/4 in. W x 1-13/16 in. D; Rail: 1-1/4 in. diameter x 48 in. L ; Rail connector: 5/8 in. H x 9/16 in. W x 2-3/8 in. L; Rail end stop: 1-15/16 in. diameter x 1/8 in. D. E-Glide 92 in. Un-Finished Maple Library Ladder Satin Nickel Sliding Hook Ladder Kit with 12 ft. Rail | EG.300-92MA-12.02