From signature hardware
Signature Hardware 919491 Owl 5-1/4 Inch Tall Solid Bronze Door Knocker Light Bronze Patina Door Accessory Door Knocker Designer
Advertisement
Signature Hardware 919491 Owl 5-1/4 Inch Tall Solid Bronze Door Knocker Nature lovers will appreciate this bronze door knocker featuring an intricately detailed owl. An elegant addition to your front door, the Solid Bronze Owl Door Knocker will serve as both a functional and decorative piece.Signature Hardware 919491 Features:Sandcast bronze construction ensures durability and withstands frequent useFeatures a layer of natural beeswax that protects metal from the elements and gives an aged appearanceCovered under Signature Hardware's 10 year limited warrantyIncludes all necessary mounting hardwareSignature Hardware 919491 Specifications:Height: 5-1/4"Width: 3-1/8"Depth: 2"Material: BronzeProduct Weight: 2.2 lbs. Designer Light Bronze Patina