Signature Hardware 918819 Shannon 1.2 GPM Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly Chrome Faucet Bathroom Sink Faucets Double Handle

Signature Hardware 918819 Shannon 1.2 GPM Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly Classic metal lever handles sit elegantly atop stepped escutcheons and are a quiet accent to the wide spout on the Shannon faucet. It is the ideal widespread faucet to complete your pedestal sink or vanity top.Signature Hardware 918819 Features: Covered under Signature Hardware's 25 year limited warrantyFaucet body constructed of brass with lever handlesBrass is highly resistant to corrosion and an excellent choice to withstand high temperaturesWidespread installation - 3 hole faucet with 6" to 12" centersDual lever handles control the flow and temperature of waterDrain assembly includedFor use with sinks that contain overflowThis faucet is low lead compliantSignature Hardware 918819 Specifications: Height: 3" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 1-1/2" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 4-1/4" (faucet base to spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.2 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Centers: 6" to 12" (distance between centers of outside faucet holes)Maximum Deck Thickness: 3/4"Holes Required: 3 Double Handle Chrome