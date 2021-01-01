From eglo
Eglo 91852 LED Borgo 2 17" High 1 Light Wall Sconce Matte Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces Wall Washers
Eglo 91852 LED Borgo 2 17" High 1 Light Wall Sconce Features:Pristine Half-Cylinder Shaped White Satin Glass ShadeFixture Shines Illumination Both Upwards and Downwards Lamping Technologies:LED - Light Emitting Diode:Highly efficient diodes produce little heat and have an extremely long lifespan.Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Type: LEDBulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 24Wattage: 24Voltage: 120Height: 16.14"Depth: 3.7"Width: 16.14"UL Listed: YesUL Rating: Dry Location Wall Washers Matte Nickel