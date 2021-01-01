From z-lite
Z-Lite 917MP12-LED-10L Forest 10 Light 57" Wide LED Linear Pendant with 12" Pendants Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants
Z-Lite 917MP12-LED-10L Forest 10 Light 57" Wide LED Linear Pendant with 12" Pendants FeaturesConstructed from steelSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers Adjustable cord includedUL and ETL rated for damp locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 12"Width: 56-1/2"Depth: 4-1/4"Product Weight: 27 lbsWire Length: 118"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 2400Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80 CRITotal Max Wattage: 50 wattsNumber of Light Sources: 10 Chrome