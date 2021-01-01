Delta 9179T-DST Coranto 1.8 GPM Single Hole Pull Down Kitchen Faucet with On/Off Touch Activation Magnetic Docking Spray Head and ShieldSpray Matte

Delta 9179T-DST Coranto 1.8 GPM Single Hole Pull Down Kitchen Faucet with On/Off Touch Activation, Magnetic Docking Spray Head and ShieldSpray Delta 9179T-DST Features: Covered under Delta's limited lifetime warranty Faucet body constructed of metal Coordinates with products from the Coranto line seamlessly Touch activated on/off faucet Single hole mounting type Deck mounted faucet installs directly to sink or countertop Pull-Down spray with 2 spray functions Swivel spout rotates 360 degrees which allows for greater access to all areas of the sink Single lever handle controls the flow and temperature of water Includes Euromotion solenoid cartridge ADA compliant Low lead compliant Optional A/C adapter EP73954 may be ordered separately VoiceIQ compatible: (when adding to cart, optional VoiceIQ Module will be offered) Delta 9179T-DST Technologies and Benefits: ShieldSpray® Technology: Delivers a simple yet practical means to clean with laser-like precision while containing mess and splatter. A concentrated jet of water powers stubborn messes away as an innovative water shield simultaneously contains splatter and clears off the mess. MagnaTite® Docking: Uses a powerful integrated magnet to snap your faucet spray wand precisely into place and hold it there so it stays docked when not in use and doesn’t droop over time. Touch2O® Technology: Helps keep your faucet clean, even when your hands aren't. A simple touch anywhere on the spout or kitchen faucet handle with your wrist or forearm activates the flow of water at the temperature where your faucet handle is set. DIAMOND™ Seal Technology: Less hassle to install and helps your faucet perform like new for life, reducing leak points and lasting twice as long as the industry standard. Touch-Clean Technology: Allow you to easily wipe away calcium and lime build-up with the touch of a finger. VoiceIQ Compatible: Turn your water on/off, pour specific amounts, and even warm up water with just your voice using the optional VoiceIQ module which pairs with your connected Amazon® Alexa®- or Google® Assistant-enabled home device. Delta 9179T-DST Specifications: Height: 16" (deck to top of faucet) Spout Height: 8-7/8" (deck to spout outlet) Spout Reach: 9-3/8" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet) Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minute Faucet Holes: Single Hole Single Handle Matte Black