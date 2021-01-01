From signature hardware
Signature Hardware 917398-6 Wall Mounted Tub Filler Faucet with 6" Wall Couplers Cross Handles and Lever Diverter - Includes Hand Shower Valve
Advertisement
Signature Hardware 917398-6 Wall Mounted Tub Filler Faucet with 6" Wall Couplers, Cross Handles, and Lever Diverter - Includes Hand Shower, Valve Included Featuring a lovely style design, this Telephone Wall-Mount Tub Faucet and Hand Shower is perfect for adding a classic touch to your home.Signature Hardware 917398-6 Features:Covered under Signature Hardware's 25 year limited warrantyConstructed of brassIncludes hand shower - Single function hand shower handy for rinsing down the tub or just rinsing off after a bathBridge widespread wall mounted installation - 2 hole faucet with 7" faucet centers6" wall couplersRough in valve includedSignature Hardware 917398-6 Specifications:Height: 11" (bottom to top of faucet)Spout Height: 4-1/4" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 12" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet horizontally)Hand Shower Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minuteHose Length: 60"Faucet Holes: 2 (minimum number of holes required for installation)Faucet Centers: 7" (center-to-center distance between handle installation holes) Triple Handle Oil Rubbed Bronze