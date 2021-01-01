Signature Hardware 917203-59-RR Lena 59" Cast Iron Soaking Clawfoot Tub White / Chrome Feet Tub Soaking Clawfoot

Signature Hardware 917203-59-RR Lena 59" Cast Iron Soaking Clawfoot Tub Transform your bathroom into a luxurious suite with the Lena Cast Iron Double-Slipper Tub. Its elaborate monarch imperial feet feature intricate details that bring majestic beauty to your bath.Signature Hardware 917203-59-RR Features:Covered under Signature Hardware's 25 year limited warrantyConstructed of cast ironCast iron construction is durable and will last a lifetimeSoaking bath tub for a calm bathing experienceClawfoot style soaking tub adds a classic look and a calm bathing experienceInstalls in a clawfoot configurationCenter drain placementFeet have built-in adjusters for use on uneven floorsSignature Hardware 917203-59-RR Specifications:Overall Height: 26-1/2" (bottom to top of tub)Overall Length: 59" (bottom to top of tub)Overall Width: 30-1/2" (bottom to top of tub)Basin Length: 37" (left to right of basin bottom)Basin Width: 16-1/2" (front to back of basin bottom)Basin Depth: 18-3/4" (bottom of basin to tub rim)Maximum Water Capacity: 34 gallonsWater Depth: 13" Clawfoot White / Chrome Feet