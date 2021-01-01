Signature Hardware 916652-66-RH Goodwin 66" Cast Iron Soaking Clawfoot Tub White / Polished Brass Feet Tub Soaking Clawfoot

Signature Hardware 916652-66-RH Goodwin 66" Cast Iron Soaking Clawfoot Tub The 66" Goodwin Cast Iron Slipper Clawfoot Tub has graceful curves and sits upon majestic imperial feet. The gently sloping back rest on this freestanding bath tub creates a comfortable environment for soaking.Signature Hardware 916652-66-RH Features:Covered under Signature Hardware's 25 year limited warrantyConstructed of cast ironCast iron construction is durable and will last a lifetimeSoaking bath tub for a calm bathing experienceClawfoot style soaking tub adds a classic look and a calm bathing experienceInstalls in a clawfoot configurationRight drain placementTub is pre-drilled for an overflowCast iron feetThis tub includes a set of optional swiveling foot adjustersUse the swiveling adjusters on uneven floors to allow all four feet to properly rest flush on the surfaceSignature Hardware 916652-66-RH Specifications:Overall Height: 28-1/2" (bottom to top of tub)Overall Length: 66" (bottom to top of tub)Overall Width: 29-1/2" (bottom to top of tub)Basin Length: 41-1/2" (left to right of basin bottom)Basin Width: 18" (front to back of basin bottom)Maximum Water Capacity: 38 gallonsWater Depth: 13-1/2" Clawfoot White / Polished Brass Feet