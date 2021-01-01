Currey and Company 9159 Paradox 61"H 28 Light Large Chandelier with Optional Customizable Shades Silver Granello / Gold Leaf Indoor Lighting

Currey and Company 9159 Paradox 61"H 28 Light Large Chandelier with Optional Customizable Shades Product Features:Material: Wrought IronSocket Finish: Smoke WoodCord Length: 17' (Silver)Chain Length: 8'Requires (28) 60w Candelabra Base Bulbs (Not Included)Optional Shades:This fixture can be customized with your choice of Currey and Company shade(s)Please note this is a (28) light fixture and will need (28) shades in order to shade each lightProduct Specifications:Height: 61"Width: 42"Canopy Diameter: 5.75"Currey and Company fixtures are characterized by the attention and detailing that goes into their manufacturing and finishing. Bringing to the marketplace products that not only speak of the touch of the human hand, but also utilizes a myriad of natural materials, Currey and Company is known for their distinctive and vibrant collection of lighting and home furnishing products. Silver Granello / Gold Leaf