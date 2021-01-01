From signature hardware
Signature Hardware 915875 18" Towel Bar - Gothic Oval Base Dark Bronze Bathroom Hardware Towel Bar
Signature Hardware 915875 18" Towel Bar - Gothic Oval Base With its rough, natural texture, this solid bronze towel bar is perfect for adding a rustic touch to your home.Signature Hardware 915875 Features:Covered under Signature Hardware's 10 year limited warrantyConstructed of bronzeAll hardware required for installation of towel bar is includedSecure mounting assembly includedRod measures 5/8" diameterOval base plates each measure 2-1/2" W x 5" HSignature Hardware 915875 Specifications:Center to Center: 18" (distance between installation centers)Projection (Depth): 2-7/8" (wall to edge of product)Height: 5" (top to bottom) Dark Bronze