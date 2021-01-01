915 Waterproof Hard Case with Padded Dividers Orange

Interior DimensionsL13.8' x W9.3' x H6.2' Exterior DimensionsL15.8' x W12.1' x H6.8' Includes padded divider insert with lid foam Waterproof (IP67 rated), dustproof, shockproof Automatic purge valve equalizes pressure on the inside of the case when travelling NK-7 resin is incredibly impact resistant cases are designed to survive the toughest journey Two Powerclaw (patented) triple action latches molded in super-tough Nylon keep the case securely closed using compressive force Made in Canada Lifetime Guarantee on the case 1 year warranty against manufacturing defects on the padded dividers This case comes with padded dividers which are easily tailored to your needs with repositionablehook andloop fasteners, and are designed to easily organize and protect your equipment. Interior Dimensions 915 Case L 13.8 x W 9.3 x H 6.2 Waterproof Seal- Automatic Pressure Release Valve-100% Stainle