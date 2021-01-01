From globe electric
Globe Electric 91256 Pack of (4) - Ambient Dimming LED Canless Recessed Fixture 3" Recessed Trim- IC Rated and Airtight Recessed Lights Canless
Globe Electric 91256 Pack of (4) - Ambient Dimming LED Canless Recessed Fixture 3" Recessed Trim- IC Rated and Airtight FeaturesPack of (4) 6 watt integrated LED trim and housing packagesInsulated ceiling rated and airtightConstructed from plasticComes with an acrylic disk shaped shadeIntegrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed with a compatible ELV dimmer switch Rated for wet locationsEnergy Star approvedDimensionsTrim Size: 3"Height: 1/2"Width: 3-3/4"Depth: 3-3/4"Product Weight: 0.69 lbsCutout Size: 3-1/4"Beam Spread: 110°Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 350Color Temperature: 2000K or 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80 CRIWattage: 6 wattsAverage Hours: 50000 N/A