Livex Lighting 9122 Fabric Shade Wall Sconce with 2 Lights Bronze Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces Up Lighting

Livex Lighting 9122 Fabric Shade Wall Sconce with 2 Lights Livex Lighting 9122 Two Light Wall Sconce with Fabric ShadesCombining multiple contemporary elements, this dual light wall sconce features simple fabric drum shades with minimalist curved metal hardware and central ring. This light will make a modern statement in any room.Livex Lighting 9122 Features:Drum Shaped Hand-Made Off-White Hardback FabricLivex Lighting 9122 Specifications:Bulb Base: MediumBulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 2Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 120Height: 17.75"Width: 16.25"Backplate Width: 4.25"HCO: 15.5"Livex Lighting currently offers over 2,500 products ranging from lighting fixtures for indoor and outdoor applications to lampshades, chandelier shades, ceiling medallions and accent furniture. The goal of Livex Lighting is to provide the highest quality product at the most affordable price. Livex Lighting is constantly responding to the ever-changing needs, styles and fashions of the lighting industry while at the same time always maintaining the highest standards of quality.