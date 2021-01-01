Maxim 91150 Mondrian 7.5" Wide Pendant Umber Bronze / Wheat Fabric Shade Indoor Lighting Pendants

Maxim 91150 Mondrian 7.5" Wide Pendant Mondrian, a Mediterranean inspired collection, features a forged-iron frame finished in Umber Bronze. The warm glow emitted through the delicate pattern of the metal silhouette gently radiates through the off-white fabric shades to create an interesting lighting effect.Product Features:Part of the Mondrian CollectionFully covered under Maxim's 1-year limited warrantyDimmable fixture - designed to work with most standard dimmer switchesUL Listed for Dry LocationSloped ceiling compatibleIncludes cream fabric shadeIncludes (1) 6" and (3) 12" downrods and 72" of wire for installationProduct Specifications:Height: 13" (measured from top of fixture to bottom most point of fixture)Width: 7.5" Maximum Height: 55" (including chain / cord / down rods)Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 75Wattage: 75Voltage: 120vProduct Variations:21158: 6 Light 21" Wide Pendant21159: 6 Light 25" Wide Pendant Umber Bronze / Wheat Fabric Shade