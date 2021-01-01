From signature hardware
Signature Hardware 910944 24" Towel Bar - Decorative Base Bronze Patina Bathroom Hardware Towel Bar
Signature Hardware 910944 24" Towel Bar - Decorative Base The decorative base plates of this towel bar will add just the right style to your bath or powder room.Signature Hardware 910944 Features:Covered under Signature Hardware's 10 year limited warrantyConstructed of bronzeAll hardware required for installation of towel bar is includedSecure mounting assembly includedRod measures 5/8" diameterDecorative base plates each measure 2-1/2" W x 3-3/4" HSignature Hardware 910944 Specifications:Center to Center: 24" (distance between installation centers)Projection (Depth): 3-1/2" (wall to edge of product) Bronze Patina