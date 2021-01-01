Golden Lighting 9107-B18 OP Vera Single Light 4-1/2" Wide Integrated LED Bath Bar - ADA Compliant Pewter Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bath Bar

From golden lighting
Golden Lighting 9107-B18 OP Vera Single Light 4-1/2" Wide Integrated LED Bath Bar - ADA Compliant Clean, modern and sophisticated, Vera is a series of dimmable, energy-efficient LED bath bars. The collection features crystal glass finials, bright opal glass, and a satiny pewter finish. The bright lights are perfect over or next to a mirror.FeaturesFeatures an adjustable backplate for easy installation optionsConstructed of durable steelCome with a cylinder glass shadeIntegrated LED lightingMountable with lights directed upward or downwardCapable of being dimmed ETL rated for damp locationsMeets ADA standardsCovered under Golden Lighting's 1 year limited warrantyDimensionsHeight: 20-3/8"Width: 4-1/2"Extension: 3-7/8"Shade Height: 18"Shade Diameter: 3"Backplate Height: 4-1/2"Backplate Width: 4-1/2"Backplate Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 2Bulbs Included: YesLumens: 1800Wattage: 11 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRI Bath Bar Pewter