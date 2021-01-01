Mohawk Home 91032-108144-EC Montauk 9' x 12' Contemporary Solid Blend Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug Silver Gray Home Decor Rugs Area Rugs

Mohawk Home 91032-108144-EC Montauk 9' x 12' Contemporary Solid Blend Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug First lit at the turn of the 18th century, Long Islands famed Montauk Point Light Lighthouse has long stood as a historic landmark and maritime relic of the areas heritage. Classically beautiful and comforting, the design of Mohawk Home's Montauk Indoor Outdoor Area Rug was inspired by the soothing nostalgic nature of its namesake. Appearing at first solid, the multitonal style, cast in aqua and navy, exudes rich texture and dimension in its design. A flat weave style crafted from outdoor, weather-resistant polypropylene yarn, each debut of the Oasis Collection has undergone extensive fade resistance testing and features an attractive sisal inspired aesthetic. A luxuriously versatile collection of flat weave styles designed specifically for indoor and outdoor use, Mohawk Home's Oasis Collection showcases superior strength and durability.Features:Machine-woven polypropyleneOutdoor approvedVacuum friendlyConstructed of recycled materialsSpecifications:Length: 108"Width: 144"Rug Shape: RectanglePile Height: 1/8"Product Weight: 44.37 lbs Area Rugs Silver Gray