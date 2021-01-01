Signature Hardware 910185 Simoni Floor Mounted Tub Filler- Includes Hand Shower Brushed Nickel Faucet Tub Filler Single Handle

Signature Hardware 910185 Simoni Floor Mounted Tub Filler- Includes Hand Shower Signature Hardware 910185 Features: Floor mounted / freestanding tub filler Covered under Signature Hardware's 25 year limited warranty Premier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday use Brass faucet body ensures durability and reliability Brass is highly resistant to corrosion and an excellent choice to withstand high temperatures Coordinates beautifully with other items from the Simoni series Includes hand shower – Single function hand shower handy for rinsing down the tub or just rinsing off after a bath Smooth single handle operation Diverter included *Installation on a concrete slab is not recommended* Signature Hardware 910185 Specifications: Height: 46-1/2" (from bottom to top of faucet) Spout Height: 40" (deck to spout outlet) Spout Reach: 8-1/4" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet horizontally) Handshower Flow Rate: 1.8 GPM Single faucet hole required for installation Single Handle Brushed Nickel