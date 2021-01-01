910 4 Ink Cartridges Black Cyan Magenta Yellow 3YL61AN 3YL58AN 3YL59AN 3YL60AN

Best Quality Guranteed. 910 ink cartridges work with: officejet 8035, 8028, 8025, 8022, 8020. Savings up to 5% with 4-packs. 910 ink cartridge yield (approx. ) per cartridge: 300 pages black, 315 pages Cyan, 315 pages Yellow, 315 pages Magenta Up to 2x more prints with Original ink vs refill cartridges. Whats in the box: 910 ink cartridges (1 black, 1 Cyan, 1 Magenta, 1 Yellow) Color: Black, Cyan, Magenta, Yellow Choose an INK REPLENISHMENT SERVICE - Let your printer track usage and have ink delivered before you run out. Either reorder Genuine ink cartridges only when you need them through Dash Replenishment, or save up to 50% by paying for pages printed through instant ink.