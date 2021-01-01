Logitech 910-004796 Gaming Optical Mouse, Black

G403 Prodigy enhances your play with advanced gaming-grade performance in a lightweight, ergonomically designed body. With speeds up to 8x faster than standard mice and advanced button tensioning, G403 is incredibly responsive. Elevate your accuracy with the world's most advanced gaming mouse sensor that delivers exceptional precision and consistency. Customize G403 with up to 16.8 million colors and save your settings to the onboard memory..Customize lighting from a palette of 16.8 million colors to match your style and gaming gear.Compatible with Windows 10 or later, Windows 8.1, Windows 8 and Windows 7.Logitech's most advanced optical sensor delivers unbeatable gaming mouse accuracy, speed and consistency.Six programmable buttons and onboard memory make it easy to setup and store custom commands for your favorite games.Ergonomic, lightweight design with rubber side grips and a removable 10 gram weight for supremely comfortable grip and control.Up to 8x faster response than standard mice means every mouse click and move is near instantaneous from hand to screen.Advanced Button Tensioning reduces the force needed to click the left and right buttons and ensures a consistent, clean and crisp click feel.Play with more speed and accuracy. Logitech G403 Prodigy Gaming Mouse delivers gaming-grade performance that's 8x faster than standard mice.. Safety Data Sheet