If you’re looking to illuminate tight spaces, like closets, pantries, or basements, the LEDPAX Flatz Surface Round Light is the perfect choice. In a clean, white design, the round mounting plate installs quickly and easily over most 3-4” junction boxes. Then, the energy-efficient lighting fixture snaps right in. This 7\" Flatz piece has a color temperature of 3000K, CRI of 90, and 1143 lumens. The proprietary five layers of lens cast an unparalleled, low-glare consistent light. Made of aluminum and plastic to ensure quality and thermal cooling. LED lights last for 50, 000 hours! The Flatz Series is one more way LEDPAX Technology is proud to lighten your life, indoors and out. LEDPAX Technology 7.91-in White LED Flush Mount Light | CE1006040