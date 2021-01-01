Mr Steam 90EC1 ITPLUSSQ AROMA OIL1 5kW Steam Bath Generator with AromaSteam System Eucalyptus Oil iTPlus Square Control Polished Chrome Steam Showers

Mr Steam 90EC1 ITPLUSSQ AROMA OIL1 5kW Steam Bath Generator with AromaSteam System Eucalyptus Oil iTPlus Square Control This all-in-one, ready to install package gives you everything you need to create your own fully functional steam shower system at home, and at a substantial discount. This package features the iTempoPlus Control. The elegant design and easy-to-use interface of our classic steam shower control features easy-to-read LED display, precise temperature and SteamShower duration and the ability to control the AromaSteam System also included in this package. It also allows you to program preferred settings for two different users. The Package combines the iTempoPlus Control in round or square with a matching Aroma Designer SteamHead in your choice of 12 designer finishes, the AromaSteam System, 1liter Eucalyptus oil and a Steam Generator. One selection and you’re ready to bring serenity and wellness into your home.Mr Steam 90EC1 ITPLUSSQ AROMA OIL1 Package Includes:5kW Steam Shower GeneratoriTempoPlus® Control UnitAutoflush System1 liter of Eucalyptus OilMr Steam 90EC1 ITPLUSSQ AROMA OIL1 Features:Covered under Mr Steam's limited lifetime warrantyE-Series Generators are crafted from recyclable stainless steel and assembled with meticulous attention to detailDesigned, engineered and assembled in Long Island City, NY to the most exacting standards - our generators are clean, green, virtually silent, and ultra-efficientThe iTempoPlus® control makes it easier than ever to optimize your steam shower experience with an elegant design and easy to use interface, that allows you to control more than steam AutoFlush® is an automatic self-cleaning system that promotes a long, healthy life for steam generators by automatically flushing the generator of sediment two hours after every steambathIncludes a one-liter (33 oz.) bottle of our Eucalyptus Oil- A deeply refreshing aroma with cleansing effects.Mr Steam 90EC1 ITPLUSSQ AROMA OIL1 Specifications:Control Unit Included: YesGenerator Included: YesManual Drain Included: NoNumber of Steam Heads: 1Max Room Volume: 100 cu ftVoltage: 240Wattage: 5000Benefits of Steam:Improves breathing and opens up nasal passages related to symptoms of allergies and virusesMay provide temporary relief of asthma-type symptomsCleanses, lubricates and hydrates skinHelps to reinvigorate tired musclesPromotes deep restful sleep and fosters a sense of well beingRemoves toxins from the bodyMay relieve pain & discomfort of arthritisUses less then 2 gallons of water for a half hour steambath sessionCosts cents to operate Polished Chrome