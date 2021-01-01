From globe electric
Globe Electric 9097701 4" GU10 Adjustable Baffle Recessed Trim and Remodel Housing- IC Rated Oxide Bronze Finish Recessed Lights Trim and Housing
Advertisement
Globe Electric 9097701 4" GU10 Adjustable Baffle Recessed Trim and Remodel Housing- IC Rated FeaturesHousing is designed for use in remodel constructionInsulated ceiling ratedIncludes (1) 50 watt GU10 LED bulbCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (included)CSA rated DimensionsTrim Size: 4"Height: 4-5/16"Width: 4-9/16"Depth: 9-3/8"Product Weight: 1.1 lbsCutout Size: 4-5/16"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 50 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 50 wattsLumens: 5000Bulb Base: GU10Bulb Type: LEDBulb Included: Yes Oxide Bronze Finish