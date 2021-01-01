Kenroy Home 90961 Hatteras 1 Light Small Outdoor Wall Sconce Black Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Kenroy Home 90961 Hatteras 1 Light Small Outdoor Wall Sconce Single Light Outdoor Wall Sconce from the Hatteras CollectionFeatures:Made of MetalDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaCapable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbsUL Listed for Wet Location1 Year Limited WarrantyDimensions:Height: 13"Width: 7" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Extension: 9" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)Shade Width: 5.75"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 100Voltage: 120vCompliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely.CSA Listed - A Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory, Canadian Standards Association is very familiar with U.S. requirements. According to OSHA regulations, the CSA-US Mark qualifies as an alternative to the UL Mark. Black