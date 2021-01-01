Signature Hardware 909045-34 Sebastian 34-1/2" Floor Mounted Tub Filler Faucet with Metal Cross Handles - Includes Hand Shower and Valve Brushed

Signature Hardware 909045-34 Sebastian 34-1/2" Floor Mounted Tub Filler Faucet with Metal Cross Handles - Includes Hand Shower and Valve Add a stylish, contemporary look to your bath area with this freestanding tub faucet. It features modern cross handles. Water supplies are completely freestanding, and feature cross handle shutoff valves.Signature Hardware 909045-34 Features:Covered under Signature Hardware's 25 year limited warrantySolid brass constructionIncludes hand shower – Single function hand shower handy for rinsing down the tub or just rinsing off after a bathFloor mounted clawfoot installation - 2 hole faucet with 7" faucet centers4" of total height is under floorFreestanding design requires only under-floor supportsHeavy-duty, 3/4" ID/1" OD brass pipeQuarter-turn cross handle shutoff valves with "Hot" and "Cold" labeled porcelain buttonsSignature Hardware 909045-34 Specifications:Height: 39-5/8" (bottom to top of faucet)Spout Height: 34-1/4" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 11-3/8" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet horizontally)Hand Shower Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Holes: 2 (minimum number of holes required for installation)Faucet Centers: 7" (center-to-center distance between handle installation holes) Triple Handle Brushed Nickel