From globe electric
Globe Electric 90746 5" Medium (E26) Adjustable Recessed Trim and Remodel Housing- IC Rated White Recessed Lights Trim and Housing Package LED
Advertisement
Globe Electric 90746 5" Medium (E26) Adjustable Recessed Trim and Remodel Housing- IC Rated FeaturesHousing is designed for use in remodel constructionInsulated ceiling ratedIncludes (1) 7 watt medium (E26) LED bulbCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (included)DimensionsTrim Size: 5"Height: 4-5/8"Width: 5-1/16"Depth: 9-15/16"Cutout Size: 4-5/8"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 7 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 7 wattsLumens: 500Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: PAR20Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80 CRIBulb Included: Yes LED White