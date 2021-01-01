Signature Hardware 907353-25 Floral Design 25" Single Basin Copper Farmhouse Sink Copper Fixture Kitchen Sink Copper

Signature Hardware 907353-25 Floral Design 25" Single Basin Copper Farmhouse Sink Made of glowing solid copper, the Floral Design Farmhouse Sink bears a delightful pattern on its apron that makes it a charming kitchen fixture. Great for handling large cookware, this farmhouse sink features a spacious single well with rounded interior edges for easy cleanup. Its antique-inspired patina is applied using French hot process, so it will endure years of use.Signature Hardware 907353-25 Features:Covered under Signature Hardware's 25 year limited warrantyMade of solid copperFarmhouse installation - sink will require special cabinets with an exposed frontSink lip is 1-1/8" on sides, 2-1/2" at apron frontHand-polished finishPatina applied using French hot process, so color is ingrained in the copperRounded inside corners for easy cleaningAngled bottom facilitates water drainageSink bowl is pressed and contains no internal welds - Apron front features copper welds along edge; not solderDrain assembly not included - when adding to cart, option will be presentedSignature Hardware 907353-25 Specifications:Sink Length: 25" (from left to right)Sink Width: 22" (from front to back)Sink Height: 10" (from bottom to top)Number of Basins: 1Basin Dimension: 22-3/4" H x 18-3/8" W x 8-3/4" HMounting Hardware Included: Yes Copper Copper