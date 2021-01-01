From real flame
Real Flame 906 34 Inch Wide Freestanding Wood Burning Square Table Fire Pit Black Outdoor Living Firepits Free Standing
Real Flame 906 34 Inch Wide Freestanding Wood Burning Square Table Fire Pit Features:Steel frame with slate tile topIncludes weather-resistant storage cover for protecting the fire pit off-seasonComes with installation hardware and assembly instructionsFire poker included to help manage your fireIncludes a 90-day limited warrantySpecifications:Height: 17-7/8"Width: 33-5/8"Depth: 33-5/8"Product Weight: 54-7/8 lbsFuel Type: WoodMaterial: Ceramic, Steel Free Standing Black