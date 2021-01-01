From signature hardware
Signature Hardware 905352-10-1.8 Oxford Thermostatic Shower Set - 18" Shower Arm and Hand Shower - 1/2" IPS Brushed Nickel Showers Shower System
Advertisement
Signature Hardware 905352-10-1.8 Oxford Thermostatic Shower Set - 18" Shower Arm and Hand Shower - 1/2" IPS Signature Hardware 905352-10-1.8 Features:Thermostatic and pressure balanced, keeps shower temperatureEquipped with backflow preventionLarge 10" diameter rainfall shower headTwo-piece exposed 78" riser pipe includes: 36" straight bottom riser, 42" arched upper riser (bottom riser is adjustable by cutting)12" long wall brace with flangeIncludes hand shower with porcelain handle, 60" spiral type hose, and wall mount cradleTwo 1-3/4" wall mount couplers and decorative slip joint coupler included Thermostatic Brushed Nickel