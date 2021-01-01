From nameeks
Nameeks 90505 Windisch Free Standing Soap Dispenser Chrome Bathroom Accessory Soap Dispenser Free Standing
Nameeks 90505 Windisch Free Standing Soap Dispenser Product Features:Manufactured in SpainCovered under Nameeks 1 year limited warrantyConstructed out of brassPremier finishing process – finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useCoordinates seamlessly with products from the Starlight Round collectionSpecifications:Depth: 2-11/16"Height: 6-7/8"Installation Type: Free StandingWidth: 2-11/16" Free Standing Chrome