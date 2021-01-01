From nameeks

Nameeks 90505 Windisch Free Standing Soap Dispenser Chrome Bathroom Accessory Soap Dispenser Free Standing

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Nameeks 90505 Windisch Free Standing Soap Dispenser Product Features:Manufactured in SpainCovered under Nameeks 1 year limited warrantyConstructed out of brassPremier finishing process – finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useCoordinates seamlessly with products from the Starlight Round collectionSpecifications:Depth: 2-11/16"Height: 6-7/8"Installation Type: Free StandingWidth: 2-11/16" Free Standing Chrome

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com