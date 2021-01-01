From nameeks
Nameeks 90503 Windisch Free Standing Soap Dispenser Chrome Body / Blue Accents Bathroom Accessory Soap Dispenser Free Standing
Advertisement
Nameeks 90503 Windisch Free Standing Soap Dispenser Product Features:Manufactured in SpainCovered under Nameeks 1 year limited warrantyConstructed out of brassPremier finishing process – finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useCoordinates seamlessly with products from the Moon Light collectionSpecifications:Depth: 3-1/8"Height: 5-7/8"Installation Type: Free StandingWidth: 3-1/8" Free Standing Chrome Body / Blue Accents