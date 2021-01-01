From personalcare
905 Waterproof Hard Case Empty Silver
Advertisement
Interior DimensionsL9.4' x W7.4' x H5.5' Exterior DimensionsL12.5' x W10.1' x H6.0' Waterproof (IP67 rated), dustproof, shockproof Automatic purge valve equalizes pressure on the inside of the case when travelling NK-7 resin is incredibly impact resistant cases are designed to survive the toughest journey Two Powerclaw (patented) triple action latches molded in super-tough Nylon keep the case securely closed using compressive force Made in Canada Lifetime Guarantee on the case