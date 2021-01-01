From z-lite
Z-Lite 905-4 Auge 4 Light Pendant with Clear and Iron Mesh Glass Shade Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Z-Lite 905-4 Auge 4 Light Pendant with Clear and Iron Mesh Glass Shade This 4 Light Island/Billiard will bring modern elegance to your décor. The chrome fixture is paired with clear glass.Features:Clear and Iron Mesh Glass Shade63" of Cord IncludedSpecifications:Bulb Base: G9Bulb Included: YesBulb Type: HalogenCord Length: 63"CUL Listed: YesCUL Rating: Dry LocationETL Listed: YesETL Rating: Dry LocationHeight: 67.32" Width: 27.95"Light Direction: Down LightingMaterial: SteelNumber of Bulbs: 4Pendant Type: Multi LightProduct Weight: 5.06 lbsShade: YesShade Color: ClearShade Material: GlassShade Shape: DomeVoltage: 120v Chrome