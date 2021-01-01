From z-lite
Z-Lite 905-2V Auge 2 Light Bathroom Vanity Light with Clear Glass Shade Chrome Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Advertisement
Z-Lite 905-2V Auge 2 Light Bathroom Vanity Light with Clear Glass Shade This 2 Light Vanity will bring modern elegance to your décor. The chrome fixture is paired with clear glass.Specifications:ADA: NoBulb Base: G9Bulb Included: YesBulb Type: HalogenCUL Listed: YesEnergy Star: NoETL Listed: YesExtension: 5.51" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)Full Backplate: NoHeight: 4.92"Includes Glass Guard: YesLight Direction: Up LightingLocation Rating: Damp LocationMaterial: SteelNumber of Bulbs: 2Product Weight: 2.64 lbsShade: YesShade Color: ClearShade Material: GlassShade Shape: Dome Vanity Light Chrome