Signature Hardware 904212 Teapot 1.2 GPM Centerset Bathroom Faucet with Metal Cross Handles and Pop-up Drain Assembly Brushed Nickel Faucet Bathroom

Signature Hardware 904212 Teapot 1.2 GPM Centerset Bathroom Faucet with Metal Cross Handles and Pop-up Drain Assembly The Teapot bathroom faucet is perfect for most small or mid-size sinks. The centerset layout features an elegant, shapely design, which is accented with porcelain buttons. Made of solid brass and covered with a tarnish-resistant finish, this fixture will be a lasting addition to your space.Signature Hardware 904212 Features:Covered under Signature Hardware's 25 year limited warrantyFaucet body constructed of brass with metal cross handlesBrass is highly resistant to corrosion and an excellent choice to withstand high temperaturesCenterset installation - 2 hole one-piece faucet with 4" centersDual cross handles controls the flow and temperature of waterDrain assembly includedFor use with sinks that contain overflowSignature Hardware 904212 Specifications:Height: 3-1/4" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 1-1/4" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 4-1/4" (faucet base to spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.2 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Centers: 4" (distance between centers of outside faucet holes)Maximum Deck Thickness: 3/4"Holes Required: 2 Double Handle Brushed Nickel