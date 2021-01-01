From nameeks

Nameeks 904141 Windisch Free Standing Soap Dispenser Satin Nickel Bathroom Accessory Soap Dispenser Free Standing

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Nameeks 904141 Windisch Free Standing Soap Dispenser Product Features:Manufactured in SpainCovered under Nameeks 1 year limited warrantyConstructed out of glassPremier finishing process – finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useCoordinates seamlessly with products from the Addition Plain collectionSpecifications:Depth: 2"Height: 6-5/16"Installation Type: Free StandingWidth: 2" Free Standing Satin Nickel

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com